Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were called by Apollo Nida for using it for the story of & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

Phaedra Parks' ex-husband accuses his old friends of selling him for the story of & # 39; RHOA & # 39; after he asked them to keep some personal items while he was in prison

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"alum Apollo Nida comes for current cast members Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. The ex-husband of Phaedra Parks He accused the pair of selling it after he asked them to keep some personal items so that federal investigators could not find them while he was in prison.

During his recent appearance in an Instagram Live interview with Peter Thomas, Apollo said of his former friends, "They sold me, come on. They weren't even supposed to talk about those things."

"If I came to you and said, 'Hey, put my things here, it's silence'. You're not supposed to say anything," Apollo continued. "You weren't supposed to go on national television saying, 'Hey, we're holding this for Apollo' just for a story! You sold me out!"

This comes after his fiancée Sherien Almufti revealed on Instagram that he should have listened more to her body by revealing her hospitalization for ectopic pregnancy. Counting the time of his wake-up call on the photo-sharing platform, Almufti opened up, "I never listen to my body, I pop a Motrin and keep it moving."

She continued to share, "But this time it wasn't Motrin, I actually screamed in the hospital. What I thought was my second terrible period was an ectopic pregnancy."

Almufti, who also appeared in "Say Yes To The Dress" in 2018, noted that the March 5 incident was "the second time" that her body told me to go to the hospital. "Phew! So 2 days in the hospital," he said before expressing relief at learning of his terrifying medical experience, "and thank God he was captured before he caused what was life threatening."

Almufti's hospitalization came months after her fiancé Apollo, with whom she has been engaged since 2016, was released from prison. After serving more than 5 years in federal prison on charges of laundering more than $ 2.3 million and another arrest for allegedly violating his probation, Phaedra Parks' ex-husband was transferred to the facilities of the Philadelphia middle house in late July 2019.