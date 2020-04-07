Kaley Cuoco says the closure of the coronavirus & # 39; forced & # 39; to move in with her husband

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Big Bang Theory & # 39; He finally lives under the same roof as Karl Cook due to the Covid-19 pandemic after the couple has been married for over a year.

Blocking the coronavirus has forced Kaley Cuoco make the leap and move in with your husband for over a year.

"Big Bang Theory"married actress Karl Cook back in 2018, but she told the US nightly TV presenter USA Jimmy Kimmel They were not yet officially living together when they were told to begin isolating themselves in an attempt to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

After establishing his residence in a new Hidden Hills mansion in California, he explained: "We have been married for a year and a half, we have been together almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to move together. It has been great for our relationship. And we like each other, we realize it. "

She added: "We moved and I can't find anything, but the house is great. I think Karl would love it if he found my makeup at some point."

Kaley also confessed that she had not been too busy during her locked time, and told Jimmy that she had been "drinking heavily" during her new free time.

"We have no children, we have 17,000 animals, so we try to keep them busy and happy," he laughed.

The star previously hinted that she and Karl were preparing to start living together, when she told Access Hollywood last month, March 2020, "We are built!"

"We haven't spent a night there yet … Actually, Karl has been home and I said, 'Why don't you stay in the house?' But he's waiting for me to come and keep all the animals there. "