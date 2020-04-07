Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook still like each other after living together

Kaley Cuoco loves his new roommate.

In the Monday episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, he Big Bang Theory alum joked that social estrangement "forced,quot; her and her husband Karl Cook to reach their last relationship milestone: moving in together. Join the host Jimmy Kimmel From the couple's new home while donning a comical evening shirt, she gave him an update on how it has been so far.

"So we've been married for a year and a half, we've been together for almost four years," he said after showing the nightly host his impressive collection of mugs. "And now, this quarantine has forced us to really move together. It's been great for our relationship. And we appreciate each other, which is even better."

Earlier this month, Kaley celebrated her big move via Instagram with a celebratory selfie. HOME, captioned the image, where you can see Karl giving him a big kiss on the cheek as they snuggle together.