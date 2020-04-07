Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook still like each other after living together

Kaley Cuoco loves his new roommate.
In the Monday episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, he Big Bang Theory alum joked that social estrangement "forced,quot; her and her husband Karl Cook to reach their last relationship milestone: moving in together. Join the host Jimmy Kimmel From the couple's new home while donning a comical evening shirt, she gave him an update on how it has been so far.
"So we've been married for a year and a half, we've been together for almost four years," he said after showing the nightly host his impressive collection of mugs. "And now, this quarantine has forced us to really move together. It's been great for our relationship. And we appreciate each other, which is even better."
Earlier this month, Kaley celebrated her big move via Instagram with a celebratory selfie. HOME, captioned the image, where you can see Karl giving him a big kiss on the cheek as they snuggle together.
Talking with We weeklyShe spoke about how excited she was to finally move in with her husband before making it official. "I'm really excited. We're totally ready, you know," she said. "We both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us appreciate it a lot."
Curious to know how the two have mixed since they moved in together, Jimmy asked if he had hugged their cups. "It's okay with all the cups," he shared. "You know, he has his weird stuff too."
Despite living well together, Kaley admitted that unpacking has not gone well. "I was filming in New York and they sent me back here obviously because of everything that was happening and we had to move into the house together," he said. "So we moved in and I can't do anything, but the house is great," he added: "I think Karl would love it if he found my makeup at some point."
As for how the couple amuses themselves while socially distancing themselves, Kaley said their activities include drinking and playing with their three dogs, one of which they fostered during the pandemic.
"This is all we've been doing," he joked. "You know, drink a lot and try to keep the dogs busy. You know, we have no children. We only have 17,000 animals … always trying to keep them busy and happy."
