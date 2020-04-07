Judge denies R. Kelly's request for early release due to coronavirus

TSR Updatez: R. Kelly hoped that his request to be released from the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center would be granted due to the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, things are not going their way, as he was reportedly found not to be among prisoners affected by the disease.

The judge said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the prison where he is currently locked up. In fact, the judge cites various measures taken by the Bureau of Prisons to combat the spread of the virus, including the suspension of social visits and transfers from inmate centers.

The US District Judge USA Ann Donnelly denied the motion, determining that it is still a flight risk.

"The defendant is currently in custody due to the risks that he may flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten, or intimidate potential witnesses," Donnelly wrote. "The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed."

Previously, R. Kelly argued that after undergoing surgery while behind bars, he was at increased risk of contracting the virus, which, according to the judge, is not necessarily true.

"It doesn't explain how his surgical history puts him at greater risk for serious illness," he said. "Additionally, officials in Chicago have informed the government that doctors have completed all treatments for the defendant's recent operation."

As previously reported, Kells is awaiting trial for organized crime, sexual misconduct, and many other charges.