John Turturro feels he deserves a "Jewish honorary title" for playing Jewish characters

The actor from & # 39; Plot Against America & # 39; He proudly claims that he is & # 39; basically Jewish & # 39; Because he is surrounded by Jews in his life and portrays Jewish characters on screen.

John Turturro feels like an honorary Jew after playing a rabbi in new HBO drama "The plot against America"

The "Oh brother where are you"The star is surrounded by Jews in her life and often portrays Jewish characters. She even comes from a long line of Ashkenazi Jews.

"I feel like an honorary Jew," says John. "My wife is Jewish, my children are Jewish. I mean I grew up in New York City, so I'm basically Jewish!"

"I went to the Jewish community in Charleston, South Carolina for my research (for this role) and they really hugged me."

Turturro even took a genetic test to see if there were Jews at his roots, and discovered that he had Ashkenazi ancestors.

"I thought it would be Sephardic, but no," he laughs.

"Argument Against America" ​​creator David Simon admits he chose John as rabbi in his movie because it was an obvious choice.

"Bernie Bernbaum had already done (Miller crossing), Herbie Stempel (Television contest), Primo Levy (Truce) "Says Simon." At this point, the only thing you can do if you put John elsewhere Jewish is to make him a rabbi, who is a new level, and give him a southern accent. "