John Prine, legendary singer and songwriter, dies at 73 from Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– John Prine, the legendary American country music singer and songwriter best known for his often humorous musical style, died Monday at the age of 73.

The family confirmed to Rolling Stone that Prine had died of complications related to the new coronavirus.

Late last month, Prine's family revealed on social media that the award-winning musician was seriously ill and had been placed on a respirator while receiving treatment for COVID-19-type symptoms.

Prine's wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, said earlier this month that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. She said the couple were in quarantine and isolated from each other.

Prine, one of the most influential in folk and country music, has twice fought cancer. Most recently, she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013 and had part of her lung removed.

The surgeries affected his voice, but Prine continued to make music and tour. Before the virus started, Prine had programs scheduled for May and a planned summer tour.