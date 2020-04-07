John Prine died of coronavirus days after being placed in intensive care

Instagram

The 73-year-old Grammy winner, who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a European tour, lost his battle with the virus at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Up News Info –

Country and folk icon John Prine You have lost your battle with the coronavirus.

The 73-year-old Grammy winner passed away on Tuesday, April 7 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Prine was hospitalized last month and placed in intensive care for 13 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

His wife and manager confirmed the news, explaining that she and her husband had recently returned from a European tour.

He asked fans to pray for him last week (ends April 3), revealing that Prine was "seriously ill" after he was intubated on March 28.

Joan Baez, Mark Hamill, Kevin Bacon, Jason Isbell, Patton oswalt, Margo Price Y Bette Midler They were among the stars who turned to social media to wish the singer / songwriter the best. Báez dedicated a YouTube presentation of his song "Hello In There", which he covered on his successful 1975 album "Diamonds & Rust".

Admired for Bob Dylan Y Kris Kristofferson, among other folk and country icons, the former Illinois mail carrier was hailed as a songwriter for narrating true America, writing songs about loneliness ("Hello In There"), the trauma of war ("Sam Stone") and the environment ("Paradise").

Prine was also the author, actor, and owner of Oh Boy Records in Nashville.

Always relevant, Prine was a member of the Composers Hall of Fame, a Member of the Nashville Composers Hall of Fame, and received the 2016 PEN New England Song Award for Literary Excellence. His 2018 album, "The Tree of Forgiveness, "was one of his greatest hits and marked a career that began with the release of his self-titled debut in 1971.

Prine suspended his mail carrier career in 1966 to join the US Army. USA, Serving in Germany as a mechanical engineer. His military service prompted him to write "Sam Stone," the song many believe is the best, about a returning Vietnam veteran.

He returned to his native Illinois and became a hit on the Chicago folk scene, where Kris Kristofferson discovered the 20-something star in 1971 and invited him to join him on the New York Bottom Line stage, a show. that earned Prine a deal with Atlantic Records.

Their debut was not an immediate success, but it did help get Prine a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 1973, and Bette Midler recorded her song, "Hello in There", for her debut, "The Divine Miss M".

After three albums, John left Atlantic and signed with David Geffen's Asylum label, releasing the classic album "Bruised Orange" in 1978. Four years later, he released his own label, Oh Boy Records, and released another well-received album, "Aimless Amor", in 1984.

He met Fiona Whelan in Ireland in the late 1980s and she moved to Nashville to be with Prine. The couple married in 1996. Their marital happiness was short-lived, as Prine was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 1997. Doctors removed a tumor in early 1998, removed part of the singer's neck, altered his physical appearance, and they left the star in fear. I would never sing again.

He returned to the stage 18 months later and toured constantly, recording the Grammy-winning "Fair & Square" in 2004.

Prine faced another battle with cancer in 2013, but recovered months later with a series of acclaimed shows and recorded "The Tree of Forgiveness" in 2018, after being named Artist of the Year by the American Music Association. The album collected the best reviews of John's career.

Fittingly, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award in January (20), months after his long induction into the Composers Hall of Fame.