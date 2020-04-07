John Legend urges churchgoers to stay home – don't go to church!

Singer John Legend jumped on Twitter to urge his church followers to stay home during the shutdown and avoid going to church to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Don't let these pastors kill your aunt or grandfather," he wrote in response to a fanatic who tweeted that pastors are still encouraging their congregation to go to church.

"I say this as a pastor's grandson and nephew. I know how difficult it is for many churches to pay their mortgage and that most pastors are not close to being wealthy and depend on the weekly offer to make things work for them and their congregation,quot;. BUT. NO. TO GO. A. CHURCH ".

Many states have implemented stay-at-home orders, but some have allowed church services to continue, even though the service itself is a great gathering of people.

Pastors call the coronavirus a "test of faith,quot; and beg them not to adhere to the order and go to church to pay their tithes.