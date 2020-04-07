Joel Osteen will host the virtual service on Easter Sunday with Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry

# Roommates, although it may be the last thing they think about as we are still in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Easter is only a few days away. While traditional Easter Sunday church services are out of the question right now, megachurch founder Joel Osteen has found a way to avoid it: He's ready to host a virtual Easter Sunday service with celebrities from the list A Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry.

According to @TMZ_TV, sources reveal that Joel Osteen will broadcast a special service on Easter Sunday at his Lakewood church in Houston to offer sermons of love and support to the millions in his congregation. To put a special spin on things, Osteen will be joined by Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry virtually from their respective locations.

Kanye and his Sunday service choir will perform from Los Angeles and provide all the music for the service, which will be streamed through Osteen's live stream. Meanwhile, Mariah will be part of a special tribute to medical professionals and first responders in which she will sing her hit song "Hero,quot; via webcam. As for Tyler, he is said to be giving words of encouragement to viewers during this difficult time.

Osteen will most likely be able to add additional special guests to his Easter Service, though no additional details on the lineup have been released. This will be a repeat collaboration for Kanye, as he previously visited Osteen's church last year.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!