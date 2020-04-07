Jockey Club will reprogram the first four classics of the season | Racing News

The QIPCO Guineas Festival and the Investec Derby Festival will not take place from May 2 to 3 and June 5 to 6, respectively, the Jockey Club Racecourses announced.

Given the importance of the classic three-year program for racing that generation of horses, and the racing and blood industries in general, JCR is now in talks with the British Horse Racing Authority (BHA), participants and others. Key stakeholders, including the Horserace Betting Levy Board and business partners, to reschedule the first four classics at later dates, once racing has resumed in Britain.

JCR seeks to provide participants with the opportunity to ensure their horses are in optimal condition with grooming races and adequate clearance between the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, run more than a mile, and the Investec and Robles Derby Investec, run over a mile and a half.

Amy Starkey, who runs Newmarket Racecourses as Eastern Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said: "With less than a month to go until the QIPCO Guineas Festival, trainers need to know whether they should step up preparations for their Guinean horses or put that on hiatus to a later date.

"The future is too uncertain at the moment and there is no opportunity for any preparation race before such important competitions for the 2020 Classic generation."

"Therefore, we believe that now is the right time to make the decision to cancel the QIPCO Guineas Festival and focus our attention on determining, together with BHA, participants and stakeholders, the earliest possible opportunity to reschedule QIPCO 2000 Guineas and QIPCO. 1000 guineas. "

Phil White, who runs the Epsom Downs Racecourse as London Regional Director for the Jockey Club racetracks, said: "After consulting with our numerous stakeholders in events and to comply with current government guidance, given the unique nature of the Downs as a public space, unfortunately It is not practical to organize the Investec Derby Festival on June 5 and 6.

"We are now working with sport to explore our options to reschedule, at a minimum, the Investec Derby and Investec Oaks, as part of the delivery of the 2020 Classic program for three-year-olds. We thank everyone involved for their pragmatism and patience. as we work on this together. "

Ruth Quinn, BHA's director of international career and racing development, said: "As a sport we have a responsibility to safeguard the staging of our classics and position them within a reasonable and balanced schedule of side events whenever possible. Continue to work together to deliver the optimal result within this unprecedented set of circumstances.

"We are developing plans to help ensure that an adequate running program for the long-term health of the sport can be delivered in these difficult times. Naturally, one of the key priorities is organizing the runs that define the generation." .

"The plan will be tailored based on when the race begins, but will aim to ensure that we provide adequate opportunities for horses most likely to define the future of the Thoroughbred breed if possible."

David Redvers, QIPCO Representative and Racing Manager for Qatar Racing, added: "While horse racing fans and professionals will be very sad to lose the QIPCO 2000 and 1000 Guineas from their designated dates, they can be assured that We will be working together with the Newmarket Racecourses team and The Jockey Club to ensure this is only a temporary measure.

"The classics and pattern define horse racing and QIPCO is committed to ensuring that this year's first classics are completed as soon as possible, to help safeguard the health and prosperity of the horse racing industry "