Jennifer Love Hewitt struggling to teach her children during the coronavirus lockdown

The former actress of & # 39; Party of Five & # 39; He was unable to understand the way he was supposed to teach his children at home when the school closed during the covid-19 pandemic.

Jennifer loves Hewitt Homeschooling for her children was really frustrating at the beginning of the coronavirus blockade.

The pandemic has closed schools around the world and has pushed millions of parents into the world of teaching and tutoring boring children.

Jennifer admits she was one of those moms who struggled to find things for Autumn, six, and Atticus, four to do at first.

"I was really frustrated at first, to be honest, how to do it," she explained. "He couldn't understand, was he supposed to teach them the way his teacher taught them, or teach them strictly or whatever?"

But the 41-year-old actress, who showed off her freshly dyed bright pink hair during a home appearance on the American show The Talk on Monday, April 6, 2020, soon discovered that teaching her children successfully forced them to do so. things in their "way".

"The point for them is to laugh, have fun and learn," smiled the 9-1-1 star, "and so we really did it and my daughter said to me … 'Hi mom, do you think you could come and be a teacher at my school when this is over? And it really meant a lot to me. So we've been learning math through dance parties and music, and we've been, you know, just doing it our way. "

"Instead of reading (stories), we've been acting them out and it's been really fun, and it helped a lot. So I think moms and dads, everyone, just take the pressure off and do it the right way to his family ".