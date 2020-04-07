Jennifer Lopez's wedding in danger due to the coronavirus crisis

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; On the Floor & # 39; She originally plans to walk down the hall with Alex Rodríguez this coming summer, but now she's not so sure anymore due to the Covid-19 crash.

Up News Info –

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez they are "watching what happens" when it comes to their impending nuptials amidst the coronavirus blockade.

The 50-year-old singer revealed that the couple changed plans while speaking on Ellen Degenerestalk show at home, after the host suggested that Jennifer had planned to walk down the hall "any day".

"Someday now ?! It actually affected him a little bit, so we'll see what happens now," he said. "Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, in terms of dates or something. We are in a waiting pattern like the rest of the world. It is something that we will have to wait and we will see in a few months how all this works."

Jennifer did not elaborate on the original date of the wedding, but was previously reported to have been scheduled for the summer of 2020.

<br />

The multi-talented star is currently locked up with her children, twins Max and Emme, 12, and Alex and their children, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. And even though self-isolation wreaks havoc on her schedule, Jennifer enjoys having downtime.

"I have been so fled for the past few years that it is nice to be home," she explained. "I had planned to take some time off after all the Super Bowl and Dance world that I just finished filming a few weeks ago. So it's been nice so far. "

"I don't know, if it lasts a long time, check it out in a month or two and you might want to jump off the edge of the roof there. But right now you're making lemonade with lemons." It is a terrible time for all of us, a strange, scary and anxious moment, we do not know what will happen, but having a reconnection with the family and with Alex, and not having to run so much is pleasant. too. So make the best of it. "