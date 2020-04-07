Jennifer Lopez pushes Reese Witherspoon to make & # 39; Legally Blonde 3 & # 39;

WENN

Joining the Hollywood star in a makeshift live Instagram chat, the hitmaker & # 39; On the Floor & # 39; reveals that she and her family had been watching the hit 2001 comedy during the coronavirus blockade.

Jennifer Lopez friend urged Reese witherspoon to crack another sequel to "Legally Blonde" during an impromptu live Instagram chat on Monday, April 6.

Reese asked J.Lo to contact the singer and actress during the coronavirus lockdown and to talk about their new Quibi show "Thanks a Million", and was surprised to learn that Hitmaker and his family had I've been watching "Legally Blonde".

"Oh my gosh, we saw & # 39; Legally Blonde & # 39; the other day," Lopez said. "Literally, like, four days ago. Oh my gosh, I forgot … I can't believe I didn't tell you. They loved it. I loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing at it. It's so great."

"And then my daughter said, 'I want to know what's wrong with her.' And I said, 'There's a 2 and a 3, I think.'

Reese quickly corrected it and added, "Well no, there is a 2 but I think we could be working on a 3."

The response made Lopez a superfan: "You should. You should. That character was so amazing and so motivating and inspiring," he said enthusiastically. "Yes, it's great for the girls."

Witherspoon, who recently revealed that the next sequel to "Legally Blonde" is "in development," then turned his friend around, urging J.Lo to return to Las Vegas for another residence.

"One of my biggest regrets is that I didn't see you in Las Vegas," said Witherspoon.

"You never know, you could end up in Las Vegas doing another residency," Jennifer replied. "Right now, I think I'm going to be on tour for years to come once everything is back in order and people start going to concerts again, but I'm going to send for you. I'm going to send you tickets and you're going to have to come ".