Janelle Monae rekindles Nate Wonder dating rumors with new post

Instagram

The & # 39; Hidden Figures & # 39; actress, who identifies as pansexual, goes to her Instagram account to wish the Deep Cotton member a happy birthday along with several photos of them together.

Up News Info –

It is Janelle Monáe Dated Nate wonder after all? The singer and actress rekindled the romance rumors between them when she visited Instagram on Monday, April 6 to wish her fellow musician a happy birthday.

In the post, Janelle included some photos of them together. One of them showed the rumored lovebirds posing together in what appeared to be a hallway with the "Hidden Figures"A star who opts for an all-orange look with a shirt and oversized blazer. She paired it with a pair of knee-high boots and a white handbag. On the other hand, Nate looked elegant in a dark suit.

"Happy birthday to you, SoulNate", so I captioned the photos.

<br />

Its legend made some people wonder if they are dating or not. There are also people who are already convinced that they are in a relationship. "They are definitely together. He is not gay either," said one. "Nice couple and I get bisexual vibrations from him, if at all," commented another.

Neither Janelle nor Nate have responded to the rumors.

Dating rumors between the two emerged when Janelle was rumored to be dating Tessa Thompson. Some speculated that the three were in a poly relationship, although they never confirmed it. However, Tessa has denied dating Janelle after her interview was misinterpreted by several people.

In said interview, the "Thor: Ragnarok"The star said of Janelle:" We love each other deeply. We are so close that we vibrate at the same frequency. If people want to speculate about who we are, that's fine. It doesn't bother me. "Many people took her statement as confirmation that the two were dating, and Tessa rushed to close it. Taking her Twitter account, she said," I didn't say I was in a relationship. "