Janelle Monae credits Julia Roberts' surprise visit to the set of & # 39; Homecoming & # 39; to facilitate your role

%MINIFYHTML89c775f7a9a74f1a7d19f968519457e676%

WENN / Instar / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Make Me Feel & # 39 ;, who has starred in & # 39; Hidden Figures & # 39 ;, is taking the lead role in the second season of the psychological thriller series Amazon Prime.

Up News Info –

Janelle Monáeafraid to fill up Julia Roberts& # 39; shoes for the second season of the hit drama "Homecoming"disappeared after the Oscar winner surprised her on set.

The singer-actress took over for the screen veteran, who spearheaded the Amazon Prime show's debut season and still retains an executive producer role, admitting she was nervous about taking his place.

"You can't replace Queen Julia," she tells Entertainment Weekly, before revisiting her unforgettable encounter with the "Pretty Woman" star.

"After we finished filming a scene, I heard this loud scream and found it was her (sic). For her to respond enthusiastically, literally, and to meet and hug, that was enough to relax me."

<br />

The "Harriet"star joins original cast member Stephan James and newcomers Chris Cooper Y Joan Cusack for the new season of the psychological thriller.