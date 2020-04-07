Jamie Carragher's Team of the Season in the Premier League | Football news





Jamie Carragher has chosen Jordan Henderson, Sergio Agüero and Jack Grealish as his team of the season

It has been an unforgettable season for Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp's team on the verge of a first Premier League title, but which of their players is on Jamie Carragher's team of the season?

Carragher has provided his 11 player picks for the 2019/20 Premier League campaign thus far, with competition suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie Carragher's team of the season so far

Goalkeeper – Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)

In fact, I think Liverpool have the best goalkeeper in the world right now at Alisson, but they have lost a lot of football this season. The season did not start and before the break we have now he was also out, and that probably culminated with Liverpool's departure from the Champions League to Atlético de Madrid.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson

When he has played, he has shown that he is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and in the world, but because he has missed so many games, I go with Dean Henderson from Sheffield United. As a club, they deserve someone to be on this team, they have been a revelation. It could be argued that Chris Wilder is the manager of the year in some way, even with what Jurgen Klopp is doing and Pep Guardiola is doing in cup competitions.

They have a very good defensive record, they have kept many clean sheets. I just think Sheffield United as a whole has been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League and they deserve someone to join the team of the season.

I think Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is probably a big influence on his team like any goalkeeper. I'm not saying he's the second or third best goalkeeper in the Premier League, but I think in terms of where you see Newcastle at the table, I think a lot of that has to do with the goalkeeper. He is almost at the top of the list and plays a big role in the fact that Newcastle is not involved in a relegation fight.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joe Gómez (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

The only decision I had was who was going to associate me Virgil van Dijk. I thought of Jonny Evans in that position and Harry Maguire has had a very good season. I'm a big fan of Caglar Soyuncu because it makes me smile when I see him play for Leicester. Conor Coady has also done brilliantly for Wolves; He hasn't lost a minute this season and he's probably as good as anyone alongside Van Dijk in terms of passing from behind.

Liverpool midfielder Virgil van Dijk

But the reason why I went Joe Gomez is that he hasn't lost a game. The only game Liverpool lost this season to Watford in the Premier League, it didn't actually play. As a young player, he was in and out of the team at the beginning of the season due to his injury at the end of last season, but I think his performances have equaled Van Dijk at different times and Liverpool's defensive record is much better. than anyone else

Liverpool central Joe Gomez

I think it's hard for anyone to really challenge Liverpool's full-backs. I couldn't think of anyone on the left side to really push Andrew Robertson. I'm a fan of Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw has done well for United at times, but perhaps more as a center-back on the left side in recent months. I don't think there was anyone close to Robertson's levels.

Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson

I think there have been some players near the levels of Trent Alexander-Arnold in a different way. Aaron Wan-Bisakka is as good a defensive player in the Premier League and in Europe in terms of individual defense. I'm also a big fan of full-back Ricardo Pereira of Leicester; Every time I see him play, he's a really fancy player who should be playing in the Champions League and I hope he will do it next season for Leicester.

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfilders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Midfield is probably an area where Liverpool has not been at the head of other teams, certainly in the past year or two. Liverpool need three players in the midfield who can run because they do a lot of work for the three forwards, who don't really have to cover as much. You don't see Liverpool's broad players in full-back positions; they are almost like the three forwards, so midfield three at Liverpool have to cover a lot of ground.

I have gone by Jordan Henderson to hold. He has probably played in the position for half the season and the other half has played a more offensive role when Fabinho was in shape. I think Henderson has had a brilliant season as captain of a team that is escaping with the title.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

But I don't think I was in a position where I could put the other Liverpool midfield players, certainly when you have someone like Kevin De Bruyne, who I think is the best midfielder in the world. If he were choosing a world XI, De Bruyne would be in that position. I think it is as good as any, and there is no doubt that you have to go there.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City

I went for a 4-3-3 because if you look at Man City and Liverpool, they are now the two best teams and that is the system they play. Across from Henderson, I went by Jack grealish. He's been as influential as any player in those bottom 10 teams for his team. I know Aston Villa is in the bottom three right now, but I'm afraid to think where Villa would be without him. You don't see every game on every team, but every time I see Aston Villa, he's always the best player, and he always provides something or a moment in the game where you think, "That's the class." The best way to describe it is that almost every time Grealish receives the ball, the game stops.

It is as if everyone is waiting to see what he is going to do, as if he had time to play. Who knows how the season will end and if Villa will fall or not, but there is no doubt that he has the quality to play in one of the best clubs in the Premier League or in Europe.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish

Forwards: Mo Salah (Liverpool), Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

I have chosen two of Liverpool's top three. It was a jolt between Sadio Mane and Raheem Sterling, but Mane only has an advantage this season. Sterling had a brilliant start to the season, but perhaps it has skyrocketed in recent months. Basically they both play left, so what I didn't want to do was dodge it and put players out of position. So I have to go with Mane. He is not just a scorer and is different from Salah, whom I see as a true scorer, taking penalties and looking to score every game. Mane is more involved in the overall game.

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane

I was thinking about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the only problem with Aubameyang is that he plays in many different positions in the top three. Sometimes he plays left, sometimes he plays front, sometimes front two with Alexandre Lacazette, occasionally he plays right, so it's hard to say he's ahead of Mane or Sterling on the left and I couldn't justify that.

It is the same when I go to the center forward position. I looked at Aubameyang, Jamie Vardy and Roberto Firmino, but I have gone by Sergio Aguero. Every time he plays, Agüero is absolute dynamite. At one point, people were talking about Firmino being in this position, but actually I think Firmino has had better seasons. He has had a very good season, but I don't think he has done enough to enter the team of the year. I went for Agüero, which can be a little rough for Vardy. I am also a great admirer of Raúl Jiménez de Lobos.

Manchester City forward Sergio Agüero

To the right, I went by Mo Salah. Once again, like Firmino, I think Salah has had better seasons for Liverpool, maybe even in his previous two seasons, but he still lives up to the top scorers and the other scorers don't play right, they play forwards. central. I couldn't think of any other player in the league who really plays from that side who does as well as he does.

He didn't want to put Sterling on the right if he hadn't played there all season. Adama Traore to Wolves' right deserves a shout, it's been devastating at times.

Liverpool striker Mo Salah

Manager – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool goalkeeper Jurgen Klopp

Is this a formality? Maybe not. I said earlier how well I think Chris Wilder has done it. I think it's a jolt between Wilder and Jurgen Klopp for Manager of the Year; I think Klopp he would just get over it because Liverpool will either go on to win the title or be given the title.

With Wilder at Sheffield United, you never know, he could fall and finish in ninth or tenth position, it's really tight. If you ask me now, nobody can catch Liverpool and they won't be moved from first position, while Sheffield United is fifth now, but it could be moved. They could finish in the Champions League, or they could finish ninth. If they end up in the Champions League, we'll go back and make another choice, and we'll give it to Chris Wilder! But for now, we will give it to Klopp.