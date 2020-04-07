James Taylor joins season 18 of & # 39; The Voice & # 39; as Mega Mentor

WENN

Following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, the hit maker & # 39; You Have Got a Friend & # 39; He will share his experience with the remaining four competitors in the singing contest.

Music veteran James Taylor is entering the world of reality shows by joining "The voice"as a mega mentor.

The hit maker "You Have a Friend" will share his experience with the remaining four competitors in the current season 18 of the talent competition, beginning with the pre-recorded episode airing on April 13.

The appearance of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame star in "The Voice" was revealed at the end of a new promotion, in which the coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick JonasY Blake Shelton Convey the identity of the Mega Mentor by whispering to each other.

Country singer Shelton appears at the end of the line and confusedly asks, "Elizabeth Taylor? ", before being corrected by Legend.

<br />

The 72-year-old man follows in the footsteps of another Taylor: Taylor Swift – who served as Mega Mentor from season 17.