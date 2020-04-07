James King of my 600 pound life goes on at 49

James King, the reality star who starred in TLC My 600lb Life During the fifth season, he passed away at the age of 49, a People magazine report revealed. The reality star obituary announced his death Friday at Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashton, Tennessee.

The obituary stated that all arrangements and funeral planning will be done privately in accordance with state health and safety guidelines. King reportedly left two sons, Daemian and Austin, and four daughters, Bayley, Courtney, Krystle and Carrie.

On Facebook, the network expressed its condolences by claiming that they were "saddened,quot; by his death. According to People, King started appearing on the show when he was 46 years old and was the heaviest person on the show at the time.

After appearing on the popular reality TV series, he weighed close to 1,000 pounds. TMZ reported that King died from various complications, including liver cirrhosis and sepsis. So far, there have been seven contestants on the series who have died, including Lisa Fleming, Kelly Mason, Rob Buschel, Sean Milliken and James "LB,quot; Bonner.

TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of James King, who shared his weight loss journey on My 600lb Life. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. Posted by TLC on Monday, April 6, 2020

Milliken, for example, died at the age of 2019 after fighting an infection. Bonner committed suicide at age 30, and Fleming died at 50 in the same month, August 2018. While the network expressed its condolences for the loss of each contestant, not everyone is delighted with his response.

A NBC report two days ago speculated on the morality of the reality television series, especially as the United States continues to struggle not only with COVID-19 but also with the ever-expanding obesity epidemic. NBC reported that My 600lb Life He continued filming even after the health guidelines indicated that everyone should go home.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed earlier this year that producers and the television crew attempted to enter the hospital to film one of their stars on the premises, but were denied entry due to the risk of COVID-19.

Complaints were reportedly filed against the company over the stop-filming operation, and many crew members expressed dissatisfaction with having to work during the nation's fight with the coronavirus.



