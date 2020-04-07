Jalen Smith heads to the NBA Draft with her hunger to remake the NCAA tournament unfilled

%MINIFYHTML7eac65b54e256de6c98a76f2df4d72f976%

When Jalen Smith left the apartment crying on March 23, 2019, with the glasses removed from his face, Bruno Fernando put an arm around him and accompanied him to the locker room.

Maryland had just suffered a heartbreaking 69-67 loss to LSU in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, their late return was not enough to defeat the Tigers. Smith, then a freshman, struggled to control his emotions afterward. Fernando, a sophomore who plays basketball with a Smith-like fire, dug to achieve stoicism.

A month later, Fernando announced that he would go to the NBA, leaving Smith as the Terps' unquestioned frontcourt leader. Smith used Fernando's maturation as a blueprint for his own growth, transforming from a mercurial producer so thin that he earned the nickname "Stix,quot; into one of the country's most trusted great men and a prospect strong enough to be considered ready for the nba.

"When I met Stix, he couldn't even walk around and chew gum," the Maryland guard and fellow Baltimore native Darryl Morsell told reporters in January. "So it is crazy to see how it has grown in his body, how it has grown mentally. It is hard."

Smith waited all season to prove he could lead Maryland to the NCAA Tournament and leave the college game as champion. He never had a chance.

About a month after the coronavirus pandemic caused the March Madness cancellation, Smith announced Tuesday that he would enter the NBA 2020 Draft, where he is expected to be a first-round pick. He leaves a program that went 24-7 in 2019-20 and earned a share of the Big Ten title largely due to his 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Big Ten game brought out the best in Smith: a testament to his progression and ability to raise his performance level in the face of stiff competition. He secured at least 10 boards in 13 of his last 14 regular season conference games. His performance in the crown jewel took place against Indiana, when his 29 points and 11 rebounds helped Maryland overcome a seven-point deficit with just over four minutes remaining in a 77-76 Assembly Hall victory.

After breaking through the Hoosiers, Smith rubbed the salt on the wound, mocking his fans. In the next hour, he apologized for his actions, although most Terps fans watching from his home certainly didn't mind the show of passion.

I want to sincerely apologize to all the Indiana fans and players for how I acted at the end of the game. I let my emotions take over me and it won't happen again. I have nothing but respect for all Indiana fans and players. Please forgive me and I wish you all the best – Jalen Smith (@ JalenSmith2000) January 26, 2020

Primarily, Smith's college success came with a widely accepted dose of enthusiasm, such as when he put off transitioning Rutgers during a February victory and roared to the Maryland student section behind the basket.

Fernando shared a similar propensity to do everything possible to demoralize opponents and cheer on his teammates, often celebrating with over-enthusiasm after big endings on the edge. He also managed to get under the skin of the other team.

His stop by a Nebraska defender after a slam dunk was perhaps his most notable moment of his sometimes exaggerated intensity.

Before Smith's big hit against Rutgers, there was a takedown of Fernando against the Scarlett Knights two years earlier.

The parallels were never an accident.

"I learned from (Fernando)," Smith said, "and I only use what he did in my game now."

The 6-10 Smith was the most notable player on almost every court he took, naturally drawing attention to himself with a bustling style of play that often overwhelms opponents within.

When Smith scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds in Maryland's regular-season final win over Michigan, which gave the Terps a share of the conference title, Fernando sat on the court in College Park looking proudly as he He soaked in the man Smith had become.

After the game, Fernando spoke at length with Smith, then encouraged him on Twitter.

"Be older than the ones you have before," wrote Fernando. "You are the true meaning of that, my Dawg."

Smith had an excellent opportunity to achieve greatness in March and do what his mentor couldn't. Now he will have to wait until the NBA to leave the national brand he longs for.