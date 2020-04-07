Jack Russell Masterclass: Watch Demo from Former England Wicketkeeper | Cricket News

















Legendary wicketkeeper Jack Russell joined Ian Ward and Michael Atherton for a Sky Cricket Masterclass in 2017

Jack Russell was and still is a master of the art of wicket selling, something he demonstrated at Sky Cricket Zone in 2017.

Russell played 54 tests for England between 1988 and 1998, with 153 sacks and 12 stumps.

The man in the glove claimed what is now a joint record of 11 layoffs in a 1995 game in Johannesburg: South African AB de Villiers equaled that figure in the same spot against Pakistan in 2013 before India's Rishabh Pant also matched it. against Australia in Adelaide in December 2018..

Former Gloucestershire star Russell explained the keys to staying on when he joined Ian Ward and Michael Atherton at The Zone at Edgbaston three years ago, and even deployed Athers at first sight!

Russell was a key cog during Gloucestershire's one-day success in the late 1990s and early 2000s

Russell discussed whether he used soft or hard hands to catch; why rhythm as a keeper was more important against spinners than sealers; and how the advent of the third referee slightly altered his mind.

Jack also puts on his beloved sun hat, which Atherton once described in print as "that dirty, smelly, dirty, patched, stitched, inverted flower pot,quot; that Russell refused to give up. South Africa in 1995-96, when all players were ordered to wear official ODI hats.

For all that, in addition to taking a look at his famous black surveillance gloves, watch Jack Russell's masterclass in the video at the top of the page.