Jack Dorsey to donate $ 1 billion to fund aid from COVID-19 and other charities

Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and digital payments platform Square, said Tuesday that he will donate $ 1 billion worth of Square to his Start Small Foundation to fund COVID-19 relief worldwide. Dorsey made the announcement in a tweet, revealing that the sum equals approximately 28 percent of his current net worth, or about $ 3.6 billion. The announcement marks the 43-year-old technology executive's most significant philanthropic effort in his career.

Dorsey is far from as rich as tech tycoons like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. However, thanks to the performance of the shares he owns both on Square and on Twitter, he remains a billionaire and until last year had not openly made plans to donate a majority of his wealth beyond the existence of the Start Small fund, which Forbes Reports is a donor-advised fund that does not have to disclose where its investments are going.

I am transferring $ 1B of my Square estate (~ 28% of my wealth) to #start small LLC to finance COVID-19 global relief. After disarming this pandemic, the focus will be on girls' health and education, and UBI. It will work transparently, all streams tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz – Jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

Dorsey seems to want to change that. He says the $ 1 billion going to Start Small today will be publicly tracked, and he even tweeted the public Google Sheets spreadsheet that will track spending. Includes an existing donation of $ 100,000 that Dorsey gave to the United States Food Fund. He says that after the COVID-19 relief effort, Start Small will shift its focus to "girls' health and education, and UBI," or universal basic income.

Dorsey says that UBI and women's health and education "represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world," and UBI requires funding for experiments to prove its effectiveness in the real world. He also offered some clarity on why he decided to use Square's shares: "I have a lot more Square," he says, and explained why Start Small is structured like an LLC instead of using a more traditional philanthropic structure like a 501 (c) ( 3) non-profit, as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is structured.

Why just pull Square and not Twitter? Simply: I have much more Square. And I will have to accelerate sales for some time. The impact this money will have should benefit both companies in the long run because it is helping the people we want to serve. – Jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

"Why now? Needs are becoming more urgent, and I want to see the impact on my life," Dorsey tweeted in her final thread message. "I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short. so let's do everything we can today to help people now. "