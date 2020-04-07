"It's Really Hard To Pay The Lease When I Can't Work,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– At least one small North Texas business owner who can't pay April's rent said she has no mercy on an owner who has blocked it.

It is an example of the cost that the COVID-19 crisis is having on small businesses.

The owner of a photography studio in McKinney said that not only is she unable to operate at this time, but the owner locked her up five days after the rent due date.

Laura Tye says she found herself unable to enter her studio in the historic McKinney plaza that she had owned for over a year.

He posted a video about it on social media that aroused much sympathy even from the McKinney mayor.

The 38-year-old woman said she had just started her dream of becoming a professional photographer and specializing in children's portraits.

Tye says he was fine and that he never fell behind on the rent.

In March, it had to close as a non-essential business.

She says she tried to get her landlord to work with her until she qualifies for a loan through the Aid Act.

But she says she would only do so if she signed a new two-year lease that she said would be irresponsible given the indefinite nature of the COVID-19 health crisis.

"I don't know what I'm going to do because it's very difficult to fulfill and pay the lease when I can't work right now," said Tye. "I don't even know what I have to do to get my things out. None of us is trying to do something illegal, but we are all small businesses and this has hurt us."

Property owner S Five Partners said in a statement: “We have reached housing with many tenants. Accommodations include rent relief and rent deferment. We have offered options to this tenant in an effort to meet their needs while trying to cover a portion of our ongoing expenses. However, she has not shown a willingness to discuss options. "

Not only is Tye unable to enter his studio, but he also cannot recover thousands of dollars on equipment that is still inside.

