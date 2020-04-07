It is inappropriate to ask fans for donations amid the Covid-19 crisis at the next concert

Instagram

The Mother Monster clarifies that her concert & # 39; One World: Together at Home & # 39; It won't be a fundraising event because he feels it's a bad time to ask fans for money in the midst of the pandemic.

Lady GagaThe upcoming "One World: Together at Home" concert will not be a fundraising event as it deemed inappropriate to ask fans for donations amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Oscar winner will serve as curator of the show, organized in collaboration with officials from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization on April 18, 2020.

However, while the "Stupid Love" singer has already helped raise $ 35 million to combat the deadly disease over the past week, by contacting corporations and philanthropists, the "One World" event will not be held to add to the fund.

Talking to the US nightly TV presenter USA Jimmy Kimmel, who will present the show together with Jimmy Fallon Y Stephen ColbertOn Monday April 6, 2020, GaGa explained: "The money will be raised before the special and we will not ask you for money during the special for many reasons, mainly because we are very aware of the fact that unemployment is increasing and also that at people have a hard time feeding their children. "

She clarified: "We want everyone to enjoy this show."

During the segment, Gaga also called Apple CEO Tim Cook on a donation to the event, and managed to request an additional $ 10 million pledge from the tech mogul.

The two-hour "One World" program, which will air live from each of the stars' homes, will celebrate community health workers and feature appearances from events including Paul MCCARTNEY, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie eilish, John Legend, Kacey MusgravesY Keith Urban.

The digital meeting, which will be broadcast simultaneously on NBC, ABC and CBS networks in the United States, will also offer educational information on the pandemic by presenting interviews with health experts.