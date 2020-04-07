Instagram closes Tory Lanez's quarantine radio … TWICE!

Roommates, it seems lately that Tory Lanez has found the perfect formula to keep viewers interested during her Instagram Live series that she calls "Quarantine Radio." During the last live show, things were going as usual until Tory followed up with a young woman wearing a "Super Mario,quot; costume. Now … we can't say what exactly he was doing, but let's see his face when he was doing it:

Anyway, Tory Lanez was doing MOST of Instagram and soon after, Instagram had enough. Tory Lanez quickly took to Instagram to say that IG temporarily blocked her account from activating, see her post below:

Before you could even look, Tory had an answer of her own! You've already created a new Instagram account and started streaming live from there. Watch the video below, you can tell I was so happy:

But even THAT was short-lived! It was live for about 7 minutes before Instagram went offline, but AGAIN! Tory took advantage of Instagram once again to say that Instagram closed it! Watch the video uploaded below:

Tory's quarantine radio has become very popular, while everyone has been quarantined. He recently celebrated breaking Taylor Swift's record for most viewers on a live Instagram at 300k. I'm sure the quarantine radio will be lost!

