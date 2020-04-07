Instacart, other delivery services overwhelmed as more residents try to avoid grocery shopping – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As Los Angeles County health officials urge residents to avoid grocery shopping this week and stay indoors, more people are turning to already overwhelmed delivery services.

A grocery store in Pasadena was noticeably less busy Tuesday, but some people still shopped around saying there really was no other option.

Driver Matthew Gomez stays busy during the crisis, especially this week when grocery deliveries are expected to increase.

"I'm doing Uber, I'm doing, Lyft, and I'm also doing Insta Cart," said Gomez. "The demand is definitely there."

Los Angeles County health officials are urging higher-risk and older residents to stay home and receive their items as the number of coronavirus cases increases at a surprising rate.

"If you have enough supplies in your home, this would be the week to skip shopping entirely," Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said Tuesday.

Some residents may face challenges regarding referral since many delivery services are not available.

Amazon Fresh was one of the multiple delivery services with no delivery windows this week. Insta Cart provided buyers with a six-day window on when they could receive their orders, and said that because demand was so high, orders would be taken when a buyer was available.

Delivery times were fully reserved for Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Walmart Grocery.

Sara Sardo, who is pregnant and due any day, said she had to go to the store and buy.

"You take a lot of points on Amazon, you take points from Whole Foods, you take Instacart so you are forced to do it," he said. "And then they only have certain items … not everything is in stock."

"It is very difficult to get deliveries in supermarkets," said Jeanette Pavini, who runs the BetterWaystoSave shopping blog.

Pavini said these tips could help those trying to shop more safely:

When you place an order, opt for the pickup option.

Drop items in your online cart and continue to check delivery times.

Call and order in advance from smaller local markets.

Use farm delivery programs or other food box subscription services.

Pavini said another way to cut down on purchases is by using the food you already have.

"It's amazing what you can freeze," said Pavini. "You can freeze milk, you can freeze herbs, you can freeze so many things."

Health officials have also asked area stores to provide seniors with free grocery and drug delivery services.

Instacart announced plans to attract an additional 300,000 full-service buyers in the US. USA To meet the growing demand.