Injured driver after crashing into a fire truck at the scene of the Lafayette crash – Up News Info San Francisco

LAFAYETTE (Up News Info SF) – At least one person was transported to a hospital Monday night after colliding with a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District engine in an accident scene on the exit ramp of Highway 24 in Lafayette, authorities said.

Fire captain George Laing said no firefighter was injured when the engine, part of a team working in a previous traffic collision, was hit at approximately 11:33 p.m. Monday for a Honda Accord east of Acalanes Road.

At least one person in the sedan was knocked unconscious after the collision and was transported to a hospital, according to Laing. A firefighter traveled with the injured motorist to the hospital, but was not injured in the collision.

A hazardous materials team from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was also called to the scene to clean up a fuel spill.

The original call was reported at 9:07 p.m., Laing said, when a four-door sedan crashed into a large platform. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but no serious injuries were reported.

As of 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, all westbound lanes of the highway were blocked as the CHP investigated the collision and firefighters cleared the scene.