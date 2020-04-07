Indian merchants ask Amazon court to restart Flipkart antitrust investigation – Latest News

An Indian retail group has asked a court to allow an antitrust investigation to be restarted at Amazon.com Inc and a Walmart unit that is on standby after a legal challenge by the companies, a court filing seen by Reuters showed.

Amazon and Walmart unit Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The appeal is likely to be heard later this month as Amazon and Flipkart grapple with slowing sales and logistical challenges during the shutdown of India to address the coronavirus that has resulted in disruptions to the chain of supply.

The Indian Competition Commission (ICC) in January ordered an investigation into the business practices of the two e-commerce giants, but the High Court in Karnataka state suspended it after Amazon argued that the ICC had insufficient evidence. to order it.

In a legal filing, Delhi merchant group Vyapar Mahasangh urged the court to allow the CCI investigation to continue, arguing that the antitrust body had reviewed enough initial evidence to order it, and the judge had erred in its decision.

"The present case before the JRC is one involving matters of serious public interest and economic interest, and no suspension should have been granted," the group said in its presentation, which was made before India entered a national blockade of late last month and have not been previously reported.

Amazon had approached the court against the CCI investigation, knowing that the brick and mortar merchants' businesses were struggling and did not have the resources to continue protracted litigation, the merchants group's request added.

Flipkart also contested the CCI investigation and the merchant group will present a separate challenge once the Indian courts reopen after the shutdown, an attorney involved in the case said.

The ICC had ordered its investigation after a review of allegations that Amazon and Flipkart were promoting some "preferred sellers,quot; and, in turn, hurting the businesses of other smaller sellers.

The investigation, if restarted, will be the latest setback for American companies that were hit last year with stricter foreign investment rules.

Amazon and Flipkart have faced mounting criticism from Indian retailers accusing them of discriminating against small sellers and racking up billions of dollars in losses to fund huge discounts.

The companies deny the allegations.

