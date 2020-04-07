Index The Misery Index ’Gets Season 2 Premiere and Trailer – Deadline

TBS has set Thursday, May 14 for the season 2 premiere of the hit comedy show The misery index. We are also seeing the official preview of season 2.

Organized by Jameela Jamil with comedy group The Tenderloins as panelists The misery index It debuted in 2019 with strong ratings, reaching more than 38 million viewers on linear, VOD, and digital platforms.

Inspired by the Sh * t card game happens, The misery index It features teams competing with each other by trying to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on the "Misery Index," a rating system created by a team of psychologists. This season will feature special themed episodes that will include grieving grandmothers, a visit from one of the Tenderloins family members, and a confrontation between the homelands.



The misery index It was developed by comedy writer Andy Breckman, along with Ben & Dan Newmark for Grandma’s House Entertainment. The series is produced by Breckman, Newmarks, Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, Howard Klein for 3Arts Entertainment, and Jack Martin, who also acts as a showrunner.

Check out the trailer above.