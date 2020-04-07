I always wanted to meet Mr. Bachchan but unfortunately … – Swatilekha Sengupta

Veteran Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta was on cloud nine when, after watching his movie, Bela Seshe (2015), Amitabh Bachchan sent him a handwritten letter. The Big B praised her performance in the family drama directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. The card is one of Swatilekha's most precious treasures. The 70-year-old film actor and theater veteran also admires the work of Amitabh Bachchan.



Filmfare met the actress on the sets of her next movie, Bela Shuru, the sequel to Bela Seshe. It was a big compliment to Big B. "Amitabh Bachchan liked Bela Seshe. He sent me a letter that I have kept. I always wanted to meet Mr. Bachchan, but unfortunately, I never got to meet him. He came to Kolkata many times. But he is not my nature … I can not go up and say "sir sir,quot;, he said.

Swatilekha began her acting career alongside Soumitra Chatterji with Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire (1985). After that he distanced himself from the movies. He returned to the big screen with Soumitra Chatterji once again on Bela Seshe. Bela Shuru is her third film with Soumitra Chaterjee: "He was young when I did Ghare Baire. He was a great name and he was nothing. We never talked much. I was proud to be acting with him. But now he talks a lot. After Bela Seshe, he asked people to take me to his projects. He says encouraging things about me now. I feel quite happy, "he smiles modestly. Bela Shuru implies the beginning to the end of life. The husband, who in Bela Seshe, declared that he was opting for divorce, now cares for his wife who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.