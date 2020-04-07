Hulk Hogan shares a pretty bad opinion about the coronavirus: & # 39; Maybe we don't need a vaccine & # 39;

Well let me tell you something, brother.

What are you going to do? What are you going to do when Hulk Hogan's bad deeds go crazy?

The WWF star of fame, and subsequent infamy outside the ring, attended the Gram on Tuesday to unleash his pythons around the world. In a labyrinthine, wild and sinuous Instagram post, Hogan tried to preach a sermon, saying that perhaps all of this is a direct reflection of people's dealings, or lack thereof, with Jesus, and that the only way to avoiding this pandemic and overcoming it is to focus on it.

So what do we do without a vaccine? Well, Hulk Hogan has an answer: Jesus.

Word, can you handle the truth? My brother only loves HH In three short months, just as He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we adore. God said: "You want to adore athletes, I will close the stadiums. You want to adore the musicians, I will close the Civic Centers. You want to adore the actors, I will close the theaters. You want to adore the money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the market. values. They don't want to go to church and worship me, I'll do it where they can't go to church. "" If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and abandon their evil ways, then I will hear from heaven and I will forgive their sins and heal their land. " Maybe we don't need a vaccine, maybe we need to take this time out of the world's distractions and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus. A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan) on April 6, 2020 at 5:57 a.m. PDT

So it looks like Hogan is copying a chain post here about the coronavirus, as the original title ends after his "HH,quot; signature. But, in any case, being in a position where Hogan is (with a dark level of influence), it seems irresponsible to say something like "we don't need a vaccine."

Well, there is a lot to unpack here, but one thing is for sure: absolutely do You need a vaccine, Hulkster, considering that the number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the US. USA It is increasing and the coronavirus attacks and limits new areas every day.

So regardless of your religion, political tendencies, or who your favorite fighter from the '80s is, one thing is irrefutable: science is actually a good thing, and the coronavirus is actually a bad thing. So yes, a vaccine would be good, even if you are a person of God.

You can say your prayers and eat your vitamins, but at the end of the day, self-isolation, washing your hands, and staying indoors are the best ways to beat this.

Try to breathe, Hulk.