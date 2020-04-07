Hrithik Roshan shares life lessons through a chess game

Hrithik Roshan is urging fans to stay focused during these tough times. He referred to the game of chess to impart some important life lessons. The actor went to social media on Monday to share a photo, where he was seen falling into a chess game with one of his children.

The image shared by Hrithik has the silhouette of his son against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset and a chess game in progress. Along with the image, Hrithik wrote: "Focus. Stay objective. Follow all the rules … Plan a few steps later. Prepare. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that's okay. Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of each movement,quot;. Mistakes can result in loss of life. Aim at a distance. Don't get too close. Protect yourself and your clan. Don't panic. It is not just a game. Or and wash your hands before you start. the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. Let's win this. #washyourhands #stayhome #indiafightscorona #contribute #weareinthistogether #stayclean #socialdistancing # coviÌ ‡ d19 ".



Hrithik is happy to spend quality time with his children, Hrehaan and Hridaan, in the times of the coronavirus blockade. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan also joined them.



(embed)

This idea of ​​applying the rules of chess to our own lives, especially in a pandemic, is really a unique way of looking at life again. And we couldn't agree more with Hrithik.