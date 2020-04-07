How well are we at a social distance? – Up News Info

On Tuesday, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the social distancing "is having a positive impact,quot; on keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low.

It's not easy to measure how well Minnesotans stay at home, but there are a few metrics to check.

So how well are we distancing ourselves socially? Good question.

Despite some reports of busy lakes, sometimes crowded stores, or outdoor gatherings, Minnesota officials say social distancing is holding back the spread.

"You are making a difference and you are certainly saving lives," said Governor Tim Walz during his state of the state address.

Two weeks ago, researchers at the University of Washington predicted that Minnesota would have some 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in the summer. That number has been revised to 625 on Tuesday. Minnesota officials have called that model optimistic.

The impact can be seen on Minnesota's roads. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, traffic decreased statewide between 50% and 60% during the past week.

Data shows that fevers in Minnesota have also decreased. Kinsa Health Company tracks people's temperatures and found fewer fevers compared to what Minnesotans would normally have at this time of year. That means non-COVID-19 related illnesses, like the flu or colds, have also decreased.

"By not interacting in the same way, the chain of infection is being broken," said Nita Nehru, director of communications and associations for Kinsa.

Minnesotans are also taking fewer trips. Google anonymously tracks people's locations and has created community mobility reports to track movement trends over time. In the last days of March, Minnesotans made 58% fewer trips to retail stores and 35% fewer trips to supermarkets and pharmacies. Trips to transit stations are down 64% and trips to workplaces are down 38%.

Unacast has also released data collected anonymously via cell phones. They have found that nonessential visits over the past week decreased by 65% ​​to 70%. The company gave Minnesota a rating that ranged from B to C over the past week. The rest of the United States received a solid C in mobility.

In his briefing Tuesday, Governor Walz said Minnesotans follow the rules when it comes to social alienation. Tracking now is not the time to stop, even as the holidays approach.

"We hear from you about this, we know this is an important time, we just want to maintain the progress we are making," said Governor Walz.