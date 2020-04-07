how to delete a Zoom account: how to delete your Zoom account

The new coronavirus outbreak has blocked many countries and forced many to work from home. In this scenario, video conferencing applications have gained popularity like never before. One of those apps is Zoom, available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, the experts raised several concerns related to the security and privacy of the users of the application. India's national cyber security agency CERT-In warned against the app's cyber vulnerability last week. He said that unprotected use of the digital application can be vulnerable to cyber attacks, including leaking confidential office information to cybercriminals.

Due to these cyber security concerns, many experts advise against using the app. If you are looking to remove your account from the Zoom app, here is a step-by-step guide to help you.

Steps:

1) Visit the Zoom.us website



two) Log in to your Zoom account and click on the "My Account,quot; tab in the upper left corner



3) Scroll down and look for the "Administrator,quot; tab



4) Click on the "Administrator,quot; tab and look for "Account Management,quot; in the drop-down menu



5) Now, click on the "Account Profile,quot;. This will open the basic information page on the left side.



6) Click on "End my account,quot;

