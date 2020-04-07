how to delete a Zoom account: how to delete your Zoom account

Due to these cyber security concerns, many experts advise against using the app. If you are looking to remove your account from the Zoom app, here is a step-by-step guide to help you.
Steps:
Visit the Zoom.us website
Log in to your Zoom account and click on the "My Account,quot; tab in the upper left corner
Scroll down and look for the "Administrator,quot; tab
Click on the "Administrator,quot; tab and look for "Account Management,quot; in the drop-down menu
Now, click on the "Account Profile,quot;. This will open the basic information page on the left side.
Click on "End my account,quot;
Confirm completion to delete your Zoom account
