How the Modern Family Cast Has Changed Over the Years

They grow so fast, don't they?

It's been 11 years since Modern Family He first made his ABC debut, and tomorrow night, the show comes to an end. We've watched the whole family grow both on and offscreen, and now is the time to remind ourselves of what the Pritchett and Dunphy families were like when, and now.

Some of the children are practically unrecognizable today, and all have changed in one way or another in the past 11 years.

You'll be able to see how much they've changed in the documentary that will air before the end of tomorrow night, which features a plethora of scenes from the pilot's filming, including interviews with the children, some of which were 10 years old at the time.

But until then, you can see their pilot characters alongside their season 11 characters by scrolling down!