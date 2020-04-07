How Schitt & # 39; s Creek nailed the emotionally balanced ending

Let's get started generally: Did you get everything you wanted with the program?

I think I accomplished more than I intended with this show. I don't think you can anticipate the kind of relationship this show has formed with its fans and the kind of philosophy it seems to have ignited in people in terms of just spreading kindness, love and joy. It has far exceeded any of our expectations in that regard. And then, in terms of the narrative, I had visions of what I wanted the ending to be. And then while we were filming it, I kept getting hit with these waves of excitement because it was so much bigger and so much more meaningful than I could have hoped for. I think that's all you could want when it comes to making those decisions about how you want to end something. You know, it's a daunting task. (Laughter.) … It's a particularly daunting task when you've never had the pressure of people to watch your show before and all of a sudden this last season it felt like there were more people watching than ever, so ignoring any expectations and continue to focus on what was really going to serve our characters and our show and drop the weight of expectations from people and the press and all those things that come with people who suddenly watch your show. But no, I was so excited about everything and I feel very happy.