How much money could Joe Burrow, Cole Anthony and other college athletes have earned with NIL rights?

Joe Burrow hosted one of the best college football seasons of all time in 2019 en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and taking LSU to a national championship, all without earning a dime for his name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Paying to play has been a major point of discussion for the NCAA, with the multi-billion dollar organization claiming that there is not enough money to pay every athlete. But what if athletes like Burrow were simply allowed to earn money with their NIL? Some of them would earn tons of cash.

Athletic Director U and Navigate Research conducted a study that projected annual approval values ​​for college athletes, based on typical values ​​for group and individual license fees. Burrow surpassed the study's projections with a huge annual guarantee valued at $ 700,000. And he was not the only one with the potential to earn a lot of money.

UNC freshman basketball student Cole Anthony ranked second with a projected annual endorsement value of $ 476,000. Based on the average rate athletes and celebrities charge for Instagram trade posts, and Anthony's nearly 600,000 Instagram followers, he could have earned roughly $ 4,000 per post.

Female athletes would also have the opportunity to bench. UCLA and Olympic gymnast Madison Kocian had a projected annual backup value of $ 466,000, more than high-profile quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa ($ 450,000), Jalen Hurts ($ 400,000) and Trevor Lawrence ($ 390,000). ).

However, it is not just gymnasts; Oregon superstar Sabrina Ionescu has the highest projected value among female college basketball players at $ 251,000. The only men's basketball players to win more than she are projected to be Anthony and Duke, a freshman Cassius Stanley ($ 400,000). UCLA guard Jaden Owens is right behind her with $ 227,000. And Oregon outfielder Haley Cruse was projected to earn more than $ 115,000 than any college baseball player.

The study also addressed the potential for even higher sums for future athletes, as more and more players enter with a greater number of followers each year. Jalen Green, the highest rated male basketball player in the class of 2020, would have a projected annual backup value of $ 673,000 before playing a single minute of college basketball. Zion Williamson had over 2 million Instagram followers while playing on Duke (he now has over 5 million). The study didn't address how much he would have earned, but it's safe to say he would be much more than anyone else on this year's list.

It is important to note that only athletes at the top of their respective sports (and with the most followers on social media) project large sums of money. The study estimates that most of the less popular student-athletes would earn between $ 5,000 and $ 30,000. The Athletic Director U also left the following disclaimer at the end of the study:

"There is no way of knowing exactly how much student-athletes they will be able to get for their NIL, especially in uncertain economic times where the continuing threat from COVID will surely have a deflationary effect on brands' willingness to spend large amounts of dollars on sponsorship, whether it be At a professional or hobbyist level. That said, these projections show the potential for substantial amounts of money that student-athletes can generate from NIL agreements, meaning that there may be a new and lucrative frontier of income opportunities for college programs. of athletics to explore to help mitigate potential budget deficits for years to come. "