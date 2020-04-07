Home Local News How Denver teachers prepared for remote learning amid a coronavirus pandemic

How Denver teachers prepared for remote learning amid a coronavirus pandemic

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
Cat Obregon plans to start next week with a simple task: Submit a fun meme you found, and write a journal entry about how you feel. Are you alone? Boring? Overwhelmed?

Obregón, who teaches 10th grade English at East High School in Denver, has two goals for when Colorado's largest school district transitions to online learning to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. And as for many teachers, the first objective is not academic.

"The first is that my students feel safe, that they have an opportunity to socialize and that they meet their emotional needs as best I can," said Obregón.

Denver Public Schools makes the monumental switch to remote learning on Tuesday after a three-week "extended spring break,quot; during which classes were canceled. The district announced Friday that online learning will continue through the end of the school year. Chalkbeat spoke to three school leaders and six teachers about how they are preparing.

