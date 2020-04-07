How Denver teachers prepared for remote learning amid a coronavirus pandemic

Cat Obregon plans to start next week with a simple task: Submit a fun meme you found, and write a journal entry about how you feel. Are you alone? Boring? Overwhelmed?

Obregón, who teaches 10th grade English at East High School in Denver, has two goals for when Colorado's largest school district transitions to online learning to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. And as for many teachers, the first objective is not academic.

"The first is that my students feel safe, that they have an opportunity to socialize and that they meet their emotional needs as best I can," said Obregón.

Denver Public Schools makes the monumental switch to remote learning on Tuesday after a three-week "extended spring break,quot; during which classes were canceled. The district announced Friday that online learning will continue through the end of the school year. Chalkbeat spoke to three school leaders and six teachers about how they are preparing.

Educators are wallpapering the walls of the houses with inspiring posters to make mini classrooms. Older teachers who have recently mastered how to send emails to parents are quickly learning how to video conference. Younger teachers with their own children are using them as guinea pigs for lesson planning, and they wonder how they are going to balance parenting with teaching.

Chalkbeat Colorado is a nonprofit news organization covering education topics. For more information, visit chalkbeat.org/co.