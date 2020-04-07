Home Sports How Bellator MMA Fighters Stay Fit During Coronavirus Blocking | MMA News

How Bellator MMA Fighters Stay Fit During Coronavirus Blocking | MMA News

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>How Bellator MMA Fighters Stay Fit During Coronavirus Blocking | MMA News

How do Bellator MMA fighters stay in shape while staying safe under the current coronavirus blockade?

Bellator athletes from around the world including James Gallagher, Leah McCourt, Fabian Edwards, Pedro Carvalho, Kiefer Crosbie, Terry Brazier, Mike Shipman, Chris Duncan, Dom Wooding and Alberth Dias have released a training video montage – #ALONETOGETHER

From unorthodox squats to garden circuits and much more, there are many training tips that can be found in this training montage …

%MINIFYHTML7ff675b866ec10059ed3f51371c921207%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©