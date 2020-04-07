Hollywood chief reporter abruptly leaves after bosses interfere with Jennifer Lopez's coverage

Twitter / WENN

Matthew Belloni has stepped down as editorial director of the publication after squabbling with the heads of the magazine's parent company, Valence Media, over coverage of the entertainment industry.

Up News Info –

Matthew Belloni has announced his departure as editorial chief of The Hollywood Reporter after a dispute with his bosses over his attempt to intrude on coverage of the entertainment industry. Matthew made his surprising announcement on Monday, April 6 after 14 years with the leading media brand and nearly four years as its primary publisher.

"My 14 years at THR have been the best in my professional life," Matthew wrote in an email to the staff. "It has been a privilege to lead this incredible group of journalists: an uninterrupted privilege, uninterrupted, 24 hours a day, gray nerves, often absurd and hilarious, and above all challenging and rewarding."

Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, co-CEOs of Valence Media, THR's parent company, have reacted to Matthew's departure: "We highly respect and appreciate Matt," they said. "It has been enjoyable working together, and we greatly admire his commitment to impactful journalism. He has propelled the team to a high standard, and we are proud of the work that he and the entire editorial group have done in recent years."

While Matthew called his departure "100% friendly," he alluded to tensions with the heads of the magazine's parent company and associate company MRC over their attempt to intrude on the publication's editorial independence. "No, the current global situation did not play a role in my departure. (In fact, it makes it even more difficult to leave this team when we rise to the occasion and cover the crisis as well as we are.) The announcement is the a result of a series of conversations I have had for a few months with Modi about THR management, "he wrote in his exit announcement. "Some may want to read that, but I will only say that well-meaning, diligent, and ambitious people may disagree on fundamental priorities and strategies."

Modi and Asif, as well as MRC President Deanna Brown, reportedly tried to interfere with magazine coverage multiple times, even when Deanna complained to Matthew about the tone of an article about Jennifer Lopez Signing a new contract with Guess, after clothing company co-founder Paul Marciano resigned after sexual harassment complaints. Matthew recalled that MRC did business with J.Lo.

"There are no really new reports or experiences here," Deanna wrote in an email to Matthew. "How does this serve the industry, the talent or the company? Probably or the industry held Marciano responsible for a year and a half ago (the truth to the power)." She continued: "We had an agreement that it would alert me to anything controversial, and this is recorded (both by the incumbent) and at multiple points of contact with JLO at the company."

According to multiple sources, MRC attempted to kill a juicy story by veteran journalist Kim Masters about Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Someone close to Louise reportedly complained about the story to superiors in Valence, who then asked to be dropped, but Matthew declined and the article was eventually published. Louise's representative, however, stated that she and her team dealt exclusively with THR, and did not appeal to Valence's superiors.

On another occasion, Deanna complained to Brown about the publication's negative coverage of the entertainment industry, which she said had overshadowed an event the publication had with the actress. Reese witherspoon. "We have our big event (WIE) and a celebration of Reese and it is clouded by the other previous negative coverage (I'm not sure you can see the coverage that took away a great moment from Reese)," said Deanna.

Another source of controversy was a published list of the best and worst movies of the decade. Deanna told Matthew the piece was "out of strategy" and then killed a planned television segment based on it.

The sources said Modi and Asif also wanted to create a list of people and institutions that could be problematic for THR to cover. When Matthew said that was unsustainable, he was told to either accept the new order or resign.

Hollywood Reporter staff members also expressed concern that a Valence Media executive was searching Slack channels for details on the planned stories. Emily Spence, executive vice president of communications for Valence Media, admitted that she had entered the newsroom's Slack channels before realizing it was "an infringement." She said: "I left the rooms and asked I.T. to make these channels only available to editorial employees."

Despite reports of superiors attempting to interfere with publication coverage, a Valence Media spokesperson stated: "We are committed to our publications and journalistic integrity. We are, and have been for the past 18 months, in the process of working with the Poynter Institute to follow modern best practices and maintain optimal editorial independence. We have implemented many of the changes recommended by Poynter and recently opened the discussion beyond our leadership teams to all editorial staff. "