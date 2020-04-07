Hiring of sales representatives is on the rise in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

The local sales representative also ranked second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the last month, 120 companies announced open jobs for Detroit-based industry workers.

One of the top employers looking for local sales representatives is MyFedRetirementWerks. "MyFederalRetirementWerks serves the federal market," according to one of the company's recently released job offers.

Other major companies looking for local hires in the same category include Happys Appliances. According to one of his recent job offers, "Happys is a fun and college environment!"

Happys Appliances also posted jobs for technicians and accountants, and National General Insurance looked for sales agents.

This story was automatically created using local job data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.