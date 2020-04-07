Hilaria Baldwin's parenting tips will help any mother find her Zen

There is a reason why they say a people is needed.
As difficult as it may be to find it, there is no comprehensive guide with the answers to all your parenting questions: What should you eat? Are they getting too much time in front of the screen? Am I doing this right? (Spoiler: you are). So we are here to help you. We've asked your favorite celebrity moms for their tips, tricks, and tricks to help you overcome every crisis and milestone.
Welcome to Momologues de E!
Often finding zen is not a simple feat. And today, in these uncertain times, it is especially easy to get caught up in chaos. While it's a feeling Hilaria Baldwin He certainly understands well, the yoga guru has also learned to look for garnishes.
Together with husband Alec BaldwinThe 36-year-old man escaped from Manhattan in early March and headed to his isolated home in Amagansett, New York. There, their offspringCarmen6 Rafael4 Leonardo, 3 and Romeo, 22 months: they have quickly adapted to life in the countryside, a stimulus for everyone. "I would say I definitely have my spirals,quot;, the Mom's brain The podcast host exclusively tells E! News. "I'd lie to say no. But, I see the sun is shining, the kids are laughing and things like that. You can find joy again."
Now, the pregnant star is sharing her tips for bringing joy and staying safe. Y sane.
Create a routine
Every morning, she dresses and prepares her brood for the day, even if it means moving from one set of loungewear to another. "I have a son who wears pajamas every day of his life," admits Hilaria. "But at least they're cool pajamas!"
More recently, while her children were on spring break, she found her balance with home schooling, spelling, alphabet, and calligraphy. "I've been trying to figure out some systems," he explains. "Think about what works, find that fine line between what to expect and when to let go, what battles to choose and what each one is capable of."
They start the day with pencil and paper before moving on to an art project. In good weather, they will go outside to get the necessary fresh air. And, after lunch, served at approximately the same time each day, kids will switch between doing homework and playing educational games on their iPads. (With a few shoves from her actor husband, she shifted her stance against the screen: "You have to take a little break.") At 7 p.m. everyone is fed, bathed, and ready for bed.
The schedule keeps not only the children, but also Hilaria in balance. "It helps you think all day," she says. "Before I did it used to seem like an endless day. It seems like there are less time pockets I'm in like,‘ What am I going to do with them? "
But know when to get rid of that routine
After all, she knows how to manage her expectations. For example, if Romeo is agitated and Rafa does not sleep, she will be a little more forgiving with him the next day. "Getting a three and four year old to do something he doesn't want to do," he admits, "good luck with that."
And when it comes to teaching your kids, you've also learned to swing from the original game plan. "They are in very different places, while my six-year-old can sit and do 100 math problems, my three-year-old and four-year-old are still working on what ABCs are in very different ways," she says. . "If I sit at all three, it's hard to get them to focus, and then it's hard for me to be able to multitask and work with each other."
Instead, she goes with the flow, an experience she learned while literally going through the currents in her studio. "I am the type of yoga teacher that will go to the room and I don't have a set plan," explains Hilaria. "I go in and feel the room like, 'Wow, I really need to put on really slow music, dim the lights, close the curtains, and people just need to stretch, breathe, and move in a certain way.' You start to measure the temperature from your students. So I'm also trying to incorporate that into the study program with the kids. "
Have a conversation about the coronavirus
She and Alec have kept it as light as possible without digging deep with their young children. "They definitely find out and hear certain things," Hilaria tells E! "But we are just very careful about really heavy things that could make them anxious and nervous. We don't talk about it in front of them." Instead, the lifelong partner has tried to stay positive. "Our message to our children is that we are here and live differently because mom and dad keep you safe," he adds. "That is what children need to know."
Still, social distancing has been difficult, especially for her social butterfly Carmen. But, Hilaria has kept her oldest daughter in communication with her friends through FaceTime, Zoom and some creative activities. "We will go for a walk and she will find sticks and rocks. It's like, 'This is for this person and this is for this person'," he explains. "She will draw pictures for you."
Let the children be children
In New York City, "we are constantly busy," he admits. "Here, literally, we will walk on these natural trails near our house where no one is. The children found this branch that if everyone sits on it, they go up and down, like a seesaw." In fact, the slowdown has allowed the imagination to go wild, especially for Rafa and Leo. "They are super close in age, which, as you can imagine, makes them close and makes them archenemies sometimes as well," she says. "I've never seen them play better than now. They're running and pretending to be superheroes. They're saying, 'Pretend this' and 'Pretend that'. I literally think it's because they have no other choice, so your imagination survival instincts come in and really have fun. "
As a result, their city children are natural in the country. "They are able to entertain themselves," he says. "I'm starting to think that somehow we give our kids a little crutch when we keep them constantly scheduled."
Okay: get dirty
In the kitchen, her children help prepare lunches, dinners, and snacks like banana bread and apple sauce. But it is madness and chaos that they believe to be true pleasure. "I think I am a very patient person, but there is the annoyance, 'My God, you're making a mess and now I have to clean up the mess.'" Live clearly Method The author confesses. "We interviewed Neil deGrasse Tyson about him Mom's brain podcast and he said, "I'd like parents to just let their kids do a little more exploring and a little more mess." I'm like, 'This is the perfect time to do that!' So when I'm losing patience with my kids, I keep reminding myself that I have nothing but time (to clean up) right now, so that's fine. "
Find five minutes for you
For Hilaria, he comes after The children are asleep. Those sacred moments include online exercises, a bath, and games with her husband. "I am a great puzzle. I have done all the puzzles in my house," he admits. "But the problem is that once I open a puzzle, I have such a personality that I can't stop. I'm also trying to learn to paint my own nails, which I'm not very good at, but I will. The end of this ! "
Remember to breathe
When she begins to get anxious, Hilaria takes a moment to "get back to reality," she says. "Stress starts to catch your breath, starts to contract your muscles, and then you start to feel really bad. I focus on my breathing, I focus on my muscles that are squeezing and I try to release them."
%MINIFYHTMLb69bd6ed0f68b91a6b3f028ecf10d9977%