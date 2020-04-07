Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 17,221 and 727 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

The 727 deaths include one in Berrien County, one in Branch County, one in Calhoun County, one in Cass County, one in Cheboygan County, one in Clinton County, 193 in Detroit, one in Dickinson County, two in Eaton County, two in Emmet County, 26 in Genesee County, one in Gogebic County, three in Grand Traverse County, three in Hillsdale County, one in Ingham County, one in Iosco County, two in Isabella County, four in Jackson, three in Kalamazoo, two in Kalkaska County, five in Kent County, two in Livingston County, 100 in the Macomb County, two in Marquette County, one in Mecosta County, one in Missaukee County, four in Muskegon County, 185 in Oakland County, two in Otsego County, two in Saginaw County , two in Sanilac County, three in St. Clair County, two in Tuscola County, one Van Buren, 10 in Washtenaw County, 153 in Wayne County, one in & # 39; Other & # 39; and one out of state.

For a list of confirmed general coronavirus cases by county, visit here.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Short of breath

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.