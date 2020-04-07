Here are some Detroiters doing good deeds despite the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Whether writing a letter to a patient in the hospital or leaving a good note on someone's social networks, we can all agree that during this pandemic a good action can be very useful.

CW50's April Morton came across two Detroiters who, in their own way, are making a difference.

During this pandemic, many concerts and performances have been canceled, but on Armore Street on the west side of Detroit. Neighbors are getting the whole show, thanks to their neighbor Ivory Clark.

"The next thing you know is that the neighbors started showing up, and one neighbor took another neighbor and there we go. Next thing you know, we had a whole audience out there, "Clark said.

Clark says that what started as a song to cheer his wife up, turned into a concert with about 20 neighbors watching from afar and once they were released live on Facebook, that crowd grew to more than 50,000, so Clark continued singing.

"It makes me feel good, making people smile," Clark said.

When David Woods was forced to close his clothing and printing company due to the governors' order, he decided to help others in need.

"It is sad where we get phone calls, text messages, emails from left to right, because people fired the job," Woods said.

Through his nonprofit Enjoy Detroit and collaboration with other agencies, Woods has been delivering groceries to more than 150 families a week in and around Detroit since the pandemic began.

"Our mission is to serve," said Woods.

By popular demand, Ivory Clark will host an encore performance this Friday at 3 p.m. lives on his Facebook page.

