Here are four famous stores that may not survive due to the coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

(CNN) – They were once the giants of American retail, strong enough to survive wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession, and the rise of online shopping. But Sears, JCPenney, and others may not be able to survive the coronavirus crisis.

"Retailers wandering aimlessly before the pandemic will be much less likely to leave than they were before," said Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School.

During the pandemic, stores have been closed. Retailers have suspended hundreds of thousands of employees and are losing most of their sales. And shoppers have cut most purchases other than groceries and everyday items. Depending on how long consumer demand stops, companies may be forced to lay off workers, permanently close stores, or restructure.

"Store-based retailing was already struggling with Internet consumption trends before the coronavirus, and will now face accelerating changes in Internet demand," Randal Konik, analyst at Jefferies, said in a note to customers last week. pass.

According to analysts, Sears, JCPenney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew were among the most distressed companies before the outbreak. Many were forced to close stores in the face of declining sales, even when unemployment hit a 50-year low.

Now, with a record number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits, unemployment is likely to rise for months or even years, further reducing Americans' appetite and purchasing power. Sears filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and its future has been in doubt ever since.

JCPenney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew are burdened with crushing debt burdens. They are also at risk from declining market share, too many stores, limited online sales and a focus on selling discretionary items, analysts say.

JCPenney had $ 3.7 billion in debt at the end of 2019. Although JCPenney has enough liquidity to survive for the next few months, it may face challenges in refinancing its debt in the future, said David Silverman, senior director at Fitch Ratings.

"There is a good chance that they can survive, but this is not a trap," said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners. "This is going to be a triple in the corner with time out." JCPenney will need to dramatically cut its 850 stores, Johnson said.

JCPenney did not respond to requests for comment.

Neiman Marcus is considering filing for bankruptcy to ease his $ 4.3 billion debt burden, Bloomberg reported last month. Neiman Marcus is "completely helpless in light of the fact that the luxury sector may not emerge quickly when the pandemic crisis is over," said Cohen of Columbia Business School.

Neiman Marcus declined to comment.

J Crew has a debt of $ 1.6 billion. Before the outbreak, J Crew planned to spin off Madewell, its fast-growing denim brand, to help pay off part of its debt. But those plans are now in jeopardy.

"The potential inability for them to IPO Madewell could lead to a more serious restructuring," said Silverman of Fitch Ratings.

J. Crew did not respond to requests for comment.

Fitch has also downgraded the credit ratings of GNC, Party City and Tailored Brands, the owner of Men’s Warehouse and Joseph A. Bank, in recent weeks.

The end of Sears?

Last week, Sears announced that it would close all of its remaining Sears-branded stores until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak. It keeps Kmart stores open where allowed. Many of those stores sell groceries and have pharmacies. It also suspended most employees at its corporate headquarters.

But the company has been closing stores, continuously and permanently, for years. Losses of $ 12 billion since his last profitable year in 2010 made bankruptcy inevitable.

The store closings continued after Sears emerged from bankruptcy, suggesting that losses at the now-private company had continued. By the end of February, it had dropped to 182 stores.

A company spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

A second and final bankruptcy filing would not be exclusive to Sears. The retail cemetery is full of companies that emerged from bankruptcy with plans to continue operating, but soon closed. Among them are Payless Shoes, Gymboree, American Apparel, and RadioShack.

