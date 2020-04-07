Helping out during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

Here are some ways you can help during the crisis:
Red Cross: To support social distancing, the Red Cross has requested appointments for blood donations. They are working to open new donation sites after thousands of units were canceled. Those seeking to donate blood must seek 14 days or more.
Meals at home: Vulnerable older people are at greatest risk amid COVID-19. The Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund helps local communities across the country meet the growing demand for nutritious meals. The donated funds help replenish food supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel costs, and enable technology-based efforts to control isolated older people.
The united way: Donations help people in need access to food, housing, vital information and more through the United Way's global network. 95 percent of donations provide relief to people vulnerable to the pandemic.
MedSupplyDrive: Donating medical supplies and protective equipment to hospitals in your area.
Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19: Donations support WHO's work to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure that patients receive the care they need and that front-line workers obtain essential supplies and information; and to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments.
Other ways to help:
Distribute food: The American Red Cross is conducting the distribution of emergency supplies at fixed distribution points in support of school closings by the Los Angeles County Unified School District. Volunteers are needed throughout Los Angeles County to help distribute meals to children affected by school closings.
Donate hand-sewn face masks: While cloth masks cannot be used in patient care with Covid-19, they are useful in other areas of patient care. Find instructions on how to sew masks here.
Support for restaurants and staff: The Bartender Guild of America offers emergency grants to bartenders, their spouses, or their children through the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. The National Association of Educational Restaurants has also established the Restaurant Employee Fund to assist employees in the restaurant industry.