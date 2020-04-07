Helping out during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Southern California, many residents have searched for ways to help their neighbors, healthcare workers, and other vulnerable residents while staying safe.

Here are some ways you can help during the crisis:

Red Cross: To support social distancing, the Red Cross has requested appointments for blood donations. They are working to open new donation sites after thousands of units were canceled. Those seeking to donate blood must seek 14 days or more.

Meals at home: Vulnerable older people are at greatest risk amid COVID-19. The Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund helps local communities across the country meet the growing demand for nutritious meals. The donated funds help replenish food supplies, subsidize additional transportation and personnel costs, and enable technology-based efforts to control isolated older people.

The united way: Donations help people in need access to food, housing, vital information and more through the United Way's global network. 95 percent of donations provide relief to people vulnerable to the pandemic.