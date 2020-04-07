Help with COVID-19 patients or lose job – Up News Info Detroit

TROY, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Beaumont staff who refuse to work with patients with COVID-19 could lose their job, that's the warning the company said to its employees last Friday.

This is according to The Detroit News.

Exceptions will be made for those with underlying medical conditions.

Several employees say they are concerned about being exposed to the virus due to a shortage of protective equipment.

Michigan currently has the third largest coronavirus outbreak in the nation.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.