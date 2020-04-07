Heath Ledger "refused,quot; to participate in a Brokeback Mountain prank

Jake Gyllenhaal has said in the past that Secret in the mountain, who starred alongside the late actor Heath Ledger, is one of his movies that he can't see.

"There are things for which they choose you, a quality, an essence, and (Ang Lee) did that, "he shared in a recent interview at 39 Another man magazine. "And it's still a mystery to me. And something Heath and I shared: That it was a mystery to us at the time."

Gyllenhaal also shared that the late actor refused to appear at the 2007 Academy Awards for a joke involving the romantic relationship of their respective characters in the film.

"I mean, I remember they wanted to do an opening for the Academy Awards that year which was a joke about it," he explained. "And Heath refused. He was at the time, 'Oh, it's fine … whatever'. I always say: it's all very funny. And Heath said, 'It's not a joke to me, no I want to make no joke about it. "

Gyllenhaal added: "That's what I loved about Heath. He was never joking. Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever, he said: 'No, this is about love. Like, that's it, man. Like, no. & # 39; "

The two starred in the 2005 film alongside Michelle WilliamsY Anne Hathaway.