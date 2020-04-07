Heath Ledger "refused,quot; to participate in a Brokeback Mountain prank

SGranitz / WireImage
Jake Gyllenhaal has said in the past that Secret in the mountain, who starred alongside the late actor Heath Ledger, is one of his movies that he can't see.
"There are things for which they choose you, a quality, an essence, and (Ang Lee) did that, "he shared in a recent interview at 39 Another man magazine. "And it's still a mystery to me. And something Heath and I shared: That it was a mystery to us at the time."
Gyllenhaal also shared that the late actor refused to appear at the 2007 Academy Awards for a joke involving the romantic relationship of their respective characters in the film.
"I mean, I remember they wanted to do an opening for the Academy Awards that year which was a joke about it," he explained. "And Heath refused. He was at the time, 'Oh, it's fine … whatever'. I always say: it's all very funny. And Heath said, 'It's not a joke to me, no I want to make no joke about it. "
Gyllenhaal added: "That's what I loved about Heath. He was never joking. Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever, he said: 'No, this is about love. Like, that's it, man. Like, no. & # 39; "
The two starred in the 2005 film alongside Michelle WilliamsY Anne Hathaway.
During the interview, Gyllenhaal also talked about how much he has evolved as an actor since then, his ever-changing approach to his craft, and how in the past, he "hid a lot,quot; through his roles in the film.
"I'm super specific, sometimes I'm obsessive when I'm creating things," shared the actor. "I think I've hidden a lot. Like, I'm going to hide, and then I'll create these characters and play around the corner with these ideas …" I hid in my idea of what I thought it was. I was supposed to be an actor, which was what they were supposed to do. And I'm like, "Damn, I'm not like that at all."
Furthermore, Gyllenhaal also shared that his 2017 movie Stronger—Following the true story of a Boston marathon runner, Jeff Bauman, who loses both legs when two bombs explode during the 2013 marathon — marked a turning point in his acting career.
"I think I pushed a little bit, I wanted that movie to be so great. It was a dedication of mine to the guy I played and to myself. I tried my best to do his story service, I fought hard for that movie to be seen, for her story to be appreciated. It felt like a lot of pressure. Because we had chosen to tell a story about something that was devastating and really real and a person I became very good friends with, "she explained to the publication. "And so I just pushed a lot. He didn't have the answer he really wanted. And I think that somehow, in the process, learning from Jeff, who I played in that movie, I was, 'What am I doing? Why am I pushing so hard? "You know? You can't fake these things, you know. You're never going to play the real experience. Someone said to me," You've lost your imagination. "And I think I realized I had almost lost my imagination. And I said, 'Well, what the hell is he acting …' or 'What the hell is creation … without imagination?'
Ultimately, the mediocre response the film got made him realize that he had to rethink what he thought acting was and learn to "have a little more fun here."
More recently, the actor has starred Spider-Man: away from home, Left handed Y Nocturnal animals.
