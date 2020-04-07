Heath Ledger declined to appear at the Oscars over a "Brokeback Mountain,quot; homophobic prank

"It's not a joke to me, I don't want to make a joke about it."
Secret in the mountain It is considered one of the best movies of the 2000s (and arguably the best movie released in 2005 *).
Of course, the story of two cowboys in love also became the source of many homophobic jokes for many people at the time, and it seemed that almost included the Oscars.
For a little backstory, in 2006, the film was nominated for eight Academy Awards (the most for any film that year), which included the film itself for Best Picture and Heath Ledger for Best Actor.
Therefore, it would make sense that the Academy wanted to have the stars of the film present at the ceremony.
Well, in a recent interview with Another Man, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that Heath declined to appear at the Oscars that year because the Academy allegedly wanted to put up a homophobic. Secret in the mountain prank during opening.
Jake went on to say that Heath took it very seriously and said:
It was more or less at the time, "Oh, okay … whatever." I always like it: it's "all very fun,quot;. And Heath said, "It's not a joke to me, I don't want to make a joke about it."
This is not the first time Jake has spoken about Heath shutting down homophobic. Secret in the mountain jokes In 2019, in an interview with Sunday today (via People), Jake said he loved that Heath wouldn't allow jokes about the movie's romance.
According to Jake, Heath simply did not believe that a homosexual relationship was the source of a joke, saying:
Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever he (Heath) said, "No. This about love." Like, that's it, man. Of course.
Also in the interview with Another Man, Jake went on to say that he had not seen the movie in over ten years and that while the movie might have powerful meaning for some people, it will always mean something different to him due to life experiences. they did they gave him.
