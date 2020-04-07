He is kind and soft-spoken – Ananya Panday in Vijay Deverakonda



Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday protagonist Fighter has been in the news since it was announced. Ananya will be making her southern debut, while Vijay will enter Bollywood with this film, which will be released in five different languages, including Hindi. Jointly produced by Puri Jagannath, Charmee Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film is directed by Puri Jagannath.



The two actors recently wrapped up the first Fighter schedule in Mumbai. Ananya had a gala time with the team and is already waiting for the next schedule. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about her co-star Vijay. She said, "I have yet to meet someone who is so firm and humble despite being a great star. He is kind and soft-spoken."

Speaking of her debut in the south, she said that both she and Vijay were entering new territory. “I am new to southern cinema, and Vijay is venturing into Hindi cinema. We are both nervous and can relate to each other's mental state. I have a strong arc of characters in the film, my part is essential. It has been a liberating experience to be part of such a movie. Plus, at the end of the day, content is all that matters. We should not divide industries based on language. Winning Parasite (Korean movie, 2019) at the Oscars has shown that language is no longer a barrier. The film will be released in five languages. So when we go into dubbing, I'll try to do it in as many languages ​​as I can. "







The photos on the set of Vijay and Ananya have already gone viral, making their fans eager to see this new pair on the big screen. We are excited about this project, how about you?