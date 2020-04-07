Have Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli been locked up in Alibaug?



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stand out with everything they do. The couple has many followers. While Virat is the captain of the Indian cricket team, Anushka is a frontline Bollywood actress. Popular and influential in their respective fields, together they form a power couple. Virat and Anushka have been giving their fans updates on their quarantine through social media. Whether Anushka cuts Virat's hair, Anushka bakes a cake, Virat does a live chat session, or they light lamps in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, the couple caught a glimpse of him in their online posts. social. According to the latest reports on the duo, Virat and Anushka are being locked up in their Alibaug bungalow and are not in Mumbai.

A prominent newspaper claimed that the couple was seen in Mandwa just before closing. They have been spending their time at their Alibaug vacation home as they got stuck there after the country was locked up. Well, from the looks of it, Virushka seems to be enjoying her quarantine in Alibaug. You do not agree?